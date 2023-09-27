Daily Energy Standup Episode #217 – Germany’s Economic Struggles, Qatar’s Emphasis on Natural Gas, and More
Daily Standup Top Stories
Germany went from envy of the world to the worst-performing major developed economy. What happened?
September 26, 2023 Mariel Alumit
The loss of cheap gas from Russia played a part, but decisions in the boom years are now being questioned. For most of this century, Germany racked up one economic success after another, dominating g…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.