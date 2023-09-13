Daily Energy Standup Episode #207 – Energy Headlines: Strikes, Wildfires, Lithium Race, and CEO Resignation in the Spotlight
Daily Standup Top Stories
Gas prices jump as Australian LNG workers begin partial strikes at key Chevron sites
September 12, 2023 Mariel Alumit
(Bloomberg) – Liquefied natural gas (LNG) workers at key Chevron Corp. sites in Australia began partial strikes Friday after talks failed to reach an agreement in a dispute that’s roiled global gas markets. Benchma…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.