Daily Energy Standup Episode #196 – Energy Insights: Refinery Shutdown, BRICS Expansion, and US Grid Vulnerabilities
Daily Standup Top Stories
Biden admin’s latest home appliance crackdown: ceiling fans
Ceiling fans are now the latest target in the Biden administration’s green agenda, sparking pushback from Republicans and manufacturers. The Department of Energy is proposing a rule that would require ceiling fans to be more energy […]
Marathon…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.