Daily Energy Standup Episode #194 – Exploring Energy Landscapes: CO2 Emissions, EV Fees, LNG Risks, China’s Projects, and Grid Reliability
Daily Standup Top Stories
Nuclear phase-out increases CO2 emissions from electricity generation
A total of 13% more CO2 emissions came from electricity production in Belgium in the first half of the year, compared to the same period the year before. This is a significant increase and experts […]
Under new state law, Texas will …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.