Daily Energy Standup Episode #180 – Weekly Recap: America’s Energy Transition Under Siege: From Silent Threats to Permanent Climate Lockdowns and Burning Ships
Daily Standup Weekly Top Stories
A Silent Threat To The Energy Transition: America’s Broken Infrastructure Policy
Authroed by Joshua Trott via RealClear Wire, On paper, the Inflation Reduction Act was a big win for America’s infrastructure and energy future: $550 billion in federal spending, with nearly $400 billion earmarked for…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.