Daily Energy Standup Episode #178 – Flaming Debates, Fuming Prices: Africa’s Energy Policy, Ship Fire, and Climate Controversies!
Daily Standup Top Stories
Africa’s Energy Policy: Failures, Impacts & Recovery
Introduction Due to several failed energy policies, the institutional and policy framework that shapes Africa’s energy sector as a whole is perceived to be falling short of expectations. How to reform the institutions involved in […]
Deadly cargo ship…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.