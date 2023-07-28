Daily Energy Standup Episode #175 – Weekly Recap: Riding the Energy Rollercoaster: U.S. Energy Chief Calls for Supplies Amid Volatile Oil Markets – Shipowners Invest Billions in LNG Carriers, Chevron
Daily Standup Weekly Top Stories
Oil markets are still volatile, U.S. energy chief says, calling for further supplies – But will they allow drilling?
Volatility is still weighing on oil markets, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Saturday, reiterating calls for additional supplies. Jennifer Granholm said she expects oil…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.