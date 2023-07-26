Daily Energy Standup Episode #173 – Global Energy Chess: China’s Coal Gamble, Biden’s Rare Earth Dilemma, and Russia’s Oil Triumph – Nigeria’s Oil Boom Signals More Investments
Daily Standup Top Stories
China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps
Despite massive investments in renewable energy, China is turning to coal to cope with increasing power demand caused by a significant decline in hydropower capacity due to insufficient rainfall. China’s total power generation rose by […]
Biden Officials May Be Bl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.