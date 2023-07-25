Daily Energy Standup Episode #172 – Green Shift: Shipowners Invest $47 Billion in LNG Carriers, Canada Keeps Climate Promise, Wind Power Projects Face Crisis, and Chevron Surpasses Earnings Expectatio
Daily Standup Top Stories
Shipowners splash out $47 billion for LNG carrier newbuilds in 18 months
Spending on new LNG carriers since the beginning of 2022 represents 27% of total newbuilding investment and more than any other sector including containerships. With owners having racked up some $47 billion in investments in […]
Can…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.