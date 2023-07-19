Daily Energy Standup Episode #168 – Boom and Gloom: Bank Earnings Soar as Inflation Spikes, while Global Oil Demand Hits Record High in 2023!
Daily Standup Top Stories
Bank Earnings And Inflation Start Earnings Season With A Bang
Earnings season began last week, with 12 S&P 500 companies reporting. Banks and financial companies were a big part of the mix. Better news on consumer inflation (CPI) boosted stocks while lowering yields and expectations for […]
Global Oil De…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.