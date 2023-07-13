Daily Energy Standup Episode #164 – Debating Energy Solutions: From Poverty to Power Costs and Renewable Controversies
Daily Standup Top Stories
Africa’s energy poverty: Dwindling forests, high power costs worsening energy security in Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone’s energy poverty, like other countries in the African continent, has compounded massively. Most of the country still depends on firewood for cooking fuel and the country’s progress towards…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.