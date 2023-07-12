Daily Energy Standup Episode #163 – Energy on Fire: Brent Soars, Kazakhstan Seeks Russian Aid, and Texas Powers Up with $60M Boost!
Daily Standup Top Stories
Brent Breaches $79 On OPEC’s Production Cut Pledges
Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as the oil markets began to believe the narrative that oil could tighten in the second half of the year. Brent crude oil climbed above $79 per barrel on Tuesday, the […]
Kazakhstan Turns to Russia to Help Plug Power Crisis
