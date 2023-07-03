Daily Energy Standup Episode #156 – From Sunlight to Gold: Putin’s Geopolitical Maneuvers and Green Energy Sham
Daily Standup Top Stories
Putin’s Grip On Power
Authored by Andrew Korybko via The Automatic Earth blog, It was earlier advised to “Be Very Skeptical Of US Intel Claiming That Surovikin May Have Helped Plan Prigozhin’s Coup“, and now two new developments lend […]
Putin Wisely Suggested That Russia Emulate Modi’s Make In India Initi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.