Daily Energy Standup Episode #154 – UK’s Economic Outlook: Recession Looms While US Takes Lead in Clean Energy and Solar Auctions
Daily Standup Top Stories
Is The UK Heading For A Recession In 2023?
The Bank of England’s attempt at reigning-in a sustained period of uncomfortably high inflation has prompted commentators to predict that the UK will fall into recession by the end of this year. A recession is a significant […]
US Treasury Sanctions Wagner’s ‘Go…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.