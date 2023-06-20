Daily Energy Standup Episode #148 – Biden Administration’s Plan to Ban Gas Furnaces and the Future of Energy News Beat Subscription
Daily Standup Top Stories
BREAKING: The Biden Administration Is Preparing to Ban Over Half of All Gas Furnaces and Change How Millions Heat Their Homes
The Biden administration is now willing to let you freeze to death in order to proceed with their radical ”climate change” agenda. The upcoming regulations by the government will…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.