Daily Energy Standup Episode #147 – Global Energy Landscape: Iran Soars, Russia Targets Southeast Asia, Sanctions Challenged, and Putin’s Revelations Unveiled
Daily Standup Top Stories
Iran Oil Exports Hit A 5-Year High
Iranian crude exports exceeded 1.5 mb/d in May, the highest level since 2018 despite the country still being under U.S. sanctions. Last month Tehran said it has boosted crude output to above 3 million bpd, again […]
Russia’s Energy Industry Is Betting Big On South Asia –…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.