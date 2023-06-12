Daily Energy Standup Episode #142 – Energy Crisis Lingers: Germany’s Regulator Issues Warning, North Dakota Tribe Makes Bold Move, and Ohio Welcomes Powerful New Plant
Daily Standup Top Stories
Germany’s Regulator Warns The Energy Crisis Is Far From Over
Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com, According to the president of Germany’s energy regulator, the energy crisis isn’t over yet despite high natural gas storage levels. Natural gas storage facilities in the EU are currently […]
North…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.