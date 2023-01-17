Daily Energy Standup Episode #14 The trifecta of energy crisis pricing in one day! OPEC, Russia, EU – What cold go wrong?
What a crazy weekend! OPEC has decided to sit back and see what happens with the $60 Russian price cap by the EU. So they will not change earlier cuts. The EU thinks this will hurt Putin, well he just said I am taking my oil and going to other countries. this will drive the oil on the open markets up. Removing 1.1 mbd will increase prices. You can’t buy…
