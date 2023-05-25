Daily Energy Standup Episode #131 – Protesters Fight for Climate Justice as Shell Shareholder Meeting Turns Tense
Climate protesters dragged away from Shell shareholder meeting: ‘Go to hell!’
Climate change protesters were dragged away as they tried to storm the stage at Shell’s shareholder meeting Tuesday, while activist investors added pressure with a resolution demanding the global oil and gas giant beef up its emissions […]
Beijing and W…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.