Daily Energy Standup Episode #127 – A Weekly Recap – Power Play: Biden’s Bold Emissions Rules, China’s Taiwan Invasion, and EU’s Energy Challenges
Biden EPA Announces Toughest-Ever Rules For Power Plant Emissions
Authored by Nathan Worcester via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), After weeks of buildup, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled its strictest-ever rules for power produced using natural gas, coal, and oil that could spur […]
When China invades Taiwan – …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.