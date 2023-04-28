Daily Energy Standup Episode #112 – A Weekly Recap
Women are more skepticl of electric cars than men — and won’t accept less than a 350-mile range
Men make up most early adopters of electric cars, while women account for most EV skeptics. Higher-income consumers are more likely to adopt or consider going electric. Those skeptical about EVs aren’t willing to accept […]
E.P.A. to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.