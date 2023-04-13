Daily Energy Standup Episode #101 – Biden Adminstration EV regulations pressures everyone – Diamondback Seeks Buyers For Permian Assets
Daily Standup Top Stories
UK: Nuclear Power Classified As Environmentally Sustainable In UK’s Green Taxonomy
On March 15, 2023, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, announced that nuclear power will be classified as “environmentally sustainable” in UK’s green taxonomy, “giving it access to the same investment ince…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.