Daily Energy Standup Episode #07
The guys are again proving that they are legends in their minds. They talked about the high prices in New England for energy, the extension of the Diablo Caynon reactor, the oil fluctuations on the market, and Germany looking for guarantees for renewables.
It is almost Thanksgiving!!!!
