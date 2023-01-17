Daily Energy Standup Episode #06 – The UK is taxing energy, BRICS is moving and gaining, deforestation in the EU
The guys are rolling on a Monday. The show covers several key issues this week. The UK is taxing energy, BRICS is moving and gaining, deforestation in the EU, and China and Russia have started using their currencies to trade energy.
As always, we want to know anything you are hearing and the stories you want to be researched.
Escobar: Goodbye G20, The U.S…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.