Daily Energy Standup Episode #04 – The New LNG ports in Germany are good – The fact they are too late to stop runs on the banks is bad.
We are moving right on through the week. Michael and Stu cover some great news with Germany getting a new LNG import terminal online in only 190 days, one more coming online in December. And 3 more next year. This is great news for German citizens. But it will also help keep the gas prices in the US steady.
Other stories covered the global energy crisis …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.