Daily Energy Standup #10 - Which Big Oil has the right path for investors, China lock downs, Green Energy without tax subsidies
Michael and Stu tackle some great energy questions covering Exon's move into the greener space vs. Occidental Petroleum. What investors are looking for in Big Oil greener plans.
We also highlight real-world solutions with Grenelily that truly have ECO solutions for energy without tax support. Their solutions work to deliver biodiesel, and ethanol at a fr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.