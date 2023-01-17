Daily Energy Standup #09 -The guys are back and talk about the Bulls and Bears on oil and gas - $80 to $100 - what do you think?
Michael and Stu cover a great show with a good update from the Thanksgiving weekend. We watch the Venezuelan decision from Biden and the price caps on Russian oil and how that may impact you.
All this and a bag of chips on today's episode.
.energAs always, we want to know anything you are hearing and the stories you want to be researched.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.