AAA reports that the average price for regular gas at the pump hit $3.825 on August 9, the highest level seen in 2023, amid growing concerns that global oil markets are undersupplied by as much as 2 million barrels per day (bpd). In contrast to the dramatic spike of almost $2.00 per barrel seen in 2022, when the gas price hit an all-time high of $5.11 i…