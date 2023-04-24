Critics of bill targeting wind and solar say it would make Texas no different than old Soviet Union
LAWMAKERS IN AUSTIN ARE CONSIDERING A SLATE OF BILLS THAT SPECIFICALLY TARGET RENEWABLE ENERGY.
DALLAS — Lawmakers in Austin are considering a slate of bills that specifically target renewable energy, and critics say if one measure in particular, SB 624, becomes law, it would make Texas no different than the old Soviet Union, where decisions for your property are made by the state, not you.
“This is a missile in search of a target and the target is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.