In a nation where 62% of Americans see courage in their communities but only 30% see it in their elected officials, we’re facing a crisis of leadership. The United States is healing. We have some tough times ahead while we get things sorted out, but I truly believe we are going to heal as a nation.

One of the key components of healing is restructuring our Congress at the National, State, and local levels. Rye’s organization, which helps veterans run for office, is needed more now than ever before in history.

On this episode, host Stu Turley sits down with Rye Barcott, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, New York Times bestselling author, and co-founder of With Honor—an organization dedicated to recruiting and supporting veterans to run for office across party lines.

Together, they explore what true courage really means, why service is the path to purpose, and how we can rebuild trust in American leadership. From the remarkable overlap of their fathers’ service in Vietnam to the alarming decline of veteran representation in Congress—from 70% to just 20%—this conversation challenges us to rethink what it takes to be a leader in America.

Whether you’re interested in politics, military service, or simply finding meaning through service to others, this episode offers both inspiration and a call to action: elect people who aren’t afraid to lose, because they’ll stand by their convictions.

1. Courage as a Core Value

Rye Barcott, author of “Courage Can Save Us,” distinguishes between bravery (instinctive reaction to danger) and courage (the deliberate choice to serve the common good). He emphasizes that courage is essential for both individual well-being and national strength, particularly in addressing youth mental health crises through service.

2. Military Service & Personal Inspiration

The conversation explores how military service shapes character. Rye shares his father’s Vietnam experience as a reconnaissance officer and how that inspired his own Marine Corps service. Stu reveals a remarkable connection—both their fathers were reconnaissance officers in Vietnam during the same period, with Stu’s father coordinating aerial reconnaissance missions.

3. Veterans in Politics & Leadership

A significant focus is the decline of veteran representation in Congress—from 70% historically to just 20% today. Rye’s organization, With Honor, works to recruit, train, and support veterans running for office across party lines. The podcast highlights that 752 veterans are running this cycle, the highest number ever.

4. Bipartisan Unity & Service

The discussion emphasizes that service creates common ground across political divides. Rye features 5 Democrats and 5 Republicans in his book, and highlights the Congressional Veterans Caucus (38 House members, ~12 Senate members) that transcends party lines to focus on national security and veterans issues.

5. Trust in Leadership

According to Gallup polling data cited, veterans and nurses are the two most trusted groups across all party lines. However, only 30% of Americans see courage in elected officials, compared to 62% who see it in their communities—highlighting a leadership crisis.

6. Political Dysfunction & Corruption

The hosts discuss concerns about political corruption, particularly in California’s energy policies, which they argue have caused deindustrialization and affordability crises. They emphasize the need for leaders willing to lose re-election for their principles.

7. Youth Engagement & Purpose

Service is presented as a path to purpose for young Americans, particularly addressing loneliness and mental health challenges. The book targets younger Americans seeking meaning through military or civilian service.

8. American Soft Power & Global Perspective

The podcast celebrates America’s cultural influence globally, referencing the World Cup bringing international visitors who discover American values firsthand. They discuss the importance of maintaining American pride and the world’s continued admiration for American culture, music, and values.

9. Civility & Respectful Dialogue

A key theme is the need to engage with those who hold different political views respectfully, rather than viewing them as enemies. The hosts criticize algorithm-driven outrage and advocate for genuine conversation across ideological lines.

10. State & Local Involvement

The discussion encourages Americans to get involved locally and support candidates who prioritize country over party affiliation, with particular emphasis on the growing number of independents (45% of Americans) rejecting the traditional two-party system.

And thank you for your service, Capt. Barcott! I enjoyed talking about your dad’s great service, and my dad’s 30 years in the Air Force. He loved serving, and as I said, if they bring the draft back, I would sign up in five seconds. Not serving in the military is my only regret in life, but I would serve now if they took me.

I hope you sell more copies of Vice President Vance’s book, as that means we are all winners! As I mentioned on the podcast, I had submitted a request to interview Vice President Vance about his book.

Amazon Link: https://a.co/d/0aOOJeuG

Book: Courage Can Save US (Bloomsbury, June 9, 2026) — NYT and USA Today bestseller.

All author proceeds go to With Honor

Survey: With Honor–Gallup, 3,199 U.S. adults, May 12-22, 2026

The audience can share their own Courage Moment at couragecansaveus.com

With Honor website: withhonor.org

Available wherever books are sold

Amazon Link: https://a.co/d/0aOOJeuG

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/

Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor.

https://welldatabase.com/