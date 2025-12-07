Could Oil Be Next Year's Gold Investment?

We are releasing the Energy News Beat Stand Up early to our Substack Subscribers.

The interview on CNBC inspired today’s ENB Stand Up, and here is the full interview with Peter Boockvar, CIO of One Point BFG Wealth Partners, who was interviewed on ‘Fast Money’ to discuss why he is bullish on energy heading into 2026. I found this story very interesting as Peter goes through the key bullet points. Their interview was on CNBC.

Peter Boockvar also said: “Now with OPEC, we’ve seen more than two million barrels a day of production increases and quota increases, but the production increases haven’t really met up fully with the quotas, which tells me that there’s less available excess production supply, and it’s really only coming out of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

Finally, Peter Boockvar commented, “I think sixty dollars a barrel is pricing in almost no geopolitical risks. And I think the market just almost in a way assumes that there’s going to be a deal.”

He really did a great job and brought out some key points.

Shout out to Tracy Shuchart on X for this great update - With China doubling down on gold and oil, it is setting the stage for the global markets.

The California Crisis is about to unfold.

Buckle up, Buttercup, as the stories we have been covering in California are now really coming to a fevered pitch. This is going to be a gigantic news story that will impact the entire United States and even the global markets. As the article on Alaska being negatively affected by California refineries' closures shows, the second-order effects have yet to be fully calculated by the Trump Administration.

The fun interview with Katy Grimes and Mike Umbro really hit some hard points, and they have been at the front of the story, and I love the attitude of trying to get solutions. Mike Umbro’s solutions for Geo Energy Storage could be a huge win and solve energy problems around the world. This is one I am going to see and try to get more exposure for this great project.

This week will be busy, and I am looking forward to the interview on Friday at 10:00 Central with Josh Young, Wasif Latif, and David Blackmon, which will be on The Oil And Gas Global Markets Update, live on X, YouTube, and David Blackmon’s LinkedIn.

