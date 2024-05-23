Copper squeezed in the United States but China has plenty
LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) copper price hit a record nominal high of $11,104.50 per metric ton on Monday.
The London market is playing catch-up with its U.S. peer CME Group (CME.O), opens new tab, where a vicious short squeeze has been playing out on the COMEX contract.
Traders are now scrambling to ship metal to CME wareho…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.