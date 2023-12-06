Congress provided $7.5B for electric vehicle chargers. Built so far: Zero.
THE SLUGGISH ROLLOUT COULD UNDERMINE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S REELECTION MESSAGING PROMOTING ELECTRIC VEHICLES.
Congress at the urging of the Biden administration agreed in 2021 to spend $7.5 billion to build tens of thousands of electric vehicle chargers across the country, aiming to appease anxious drivers while tackling climate change.
Two years later, the program has yet to install a single charger.
States and the charger industry blame the delays mostly on the…
