Commodity Rollercoaster: Making Sense of the Wild Swings in Silver, Oil, and Gas

A wild way to end January trading with the Silver Crash of 2026, and how is oil going to shake out? We also cover earnings for Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Liberty Energy.

We are working with Ron Gussek, CEO of Liberty Energy, to schedule him soon for an update on their earnings report, which they just released. As we discussed with Ron on the podcast last time, they were moving into the utility space before Chevron and ExxonMobil.

The main topics discussed in thisEpisdoe of the Energy News Beat Stand-Up are:

1. The dramatic plunge in silver prices:

- The silver market saw a 37% single-day crash on January 30th, the worst day on record since March 1980.

- There are questions around potential market manipulation by entities like JP Morgan.

- The hosts discuss the underlying supply and demand factors impacting the silver market, such as China’s export restrictions.

2. The global energy crisis and its impact:

- Europe is facing major challenges with energy security and affordability, leading to a resurgence of fossil fuel usage.

- Countries like China, India, and the UK are all ramping up domestic oil and gas exploration and production.

- The hosts analyze how this global energy crunch is affecting natural gas prices and availability in the US.

3. The role of natural gas and fossil fuels in the energy transition:

- Texas is doubling down on natural gas-fired power generation, including a massive 75.65 GW project.

- Major oil companies like Exxon and Chevron are increasingly partnering with data centers to provide dedicated, behind-the-meter power generation.

- The hosts discuss how this shift towards natural gas-powered data centers could impact midstream pipeline companies.

4. Earnings and financial performance of energy companies:

- The hosts review the latest quarterly earnings reports from companies like Liberty Energy, Exxon, and Chevron.

- They analyze trends like share buybacks, production growth, and the impact of assets like Guyana and Venezuela.

- The discussion touches on how these companies are transitioning towards more utility-like business models.

1.Silver Market Plunge Wipes Out Investors, and We Have Questions

2.The Monroe Doctrine in Full Display as Danish Firm Maersk Temporarily Takes Over Operations of Two Ports on the Panama Canal

3.Energy Security Starts at Home, and the EU and UK Are Waking Up

4.Largest Power Project In US Approved For West Texas Amid Gas Plant And Data Center Buildout

5.Liberty Energy Earnings Report for Q4 2025

Key Statements from the Earnings Call and Release

CEO Ron Gusek emphasized the company’s operational strengths and diversification efforts. “Liberty’s strong fourth quarter results capped a year marked by heightened oil market uncertainty and softer industry completions activity. Our team’s focus on technological innovation and strong operational execution drove superior performance and a resilient CROCI of 13% during a volatile year,” Gusek stated.

Gusek highlighted advancements in AI-driven asset optimization and the transition to digiTechnologies, which reduced maintenance costs per unit of work by approximately 14%. The company expanded its simulfrac offerings with key customers, enhancing efficiencies.

A significant focus was on Liberty Power Innovations (LPI), the company’s power infrastructure arm. Liberty announced a 1 GW power development agreement with Vantage Data Centers, including a firm 400 MW reservation for 2027, and a 330 MW power reservation with another data center developer in Texas, set to phase in during 2027-2028. These initiatives leverage Liberty’s expertise in modular power solutions, addressing surging demand from AI and data centers.

In the earnings call, Gusek noted, “We are at the forefront of a seismic shift in how data centers and other large loads are sourcing power.

On-site generation has emerged as the preferred long-term energy strategy for large consumers of power due to evolving grid dynamics and market pressures.”

CFO Michael Stock discussed financial discipline, including share repurchases of 1.5 million shares for $24 million in 2025, bringing cumulative repurchases to 16% of outstanding shares since 2022. Remaining authorization stands at $270 million.

6.Exxon Beats Expectations as Record Production Offsets Lower Oil Price

In a resilient performance amid volatile energy markets, ExxonMobil (XOM) reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings that surpassed Wall Street estimates, driven by unprecedented production levels that mitigated the impact of declining oil prices. The company’s focus on high-margin assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana underscored its operational strength, even as broader industry headwinds persisted. This result highlights how U.S. oil majors are navigating a landscape of lower commodity prices through efficiency and volume growth.

ExxonMobil’s Q4 2025 Earnings Breakdown

ExxonMobil announced Q4 2025 earnings of $6.5 billion, or $1.53 per share on a GAAP basis, representing a 14% decline from $7.6 billion in Q4 2024.

Excluding identified items, adjusted earnings reached $7.3 billion, or $1.71 per share, beating analyst expectations of $1.68 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $82.31 billion, slightly down 1.3% year-over-year but above forecasts of $81.43 billion.

The standout factor was production: Exxon achieved an annual upstream output of 4.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), its highest in over 40 years.

Quarterly Permian production hit a record 1.8 million boe/d, while Guyana’s gross output reached 875,000 boe/d.

These volumes helped offset weaker crude realizations, with cash flow from operations at $12.7 billion and free cash flow of $5.6 billion.

For the full year 2025, earnings totaled $28.8 billion, down from $33.7 billion in 2024, reflecting broader price pressures.

Shareholder returns remained robust, with $37.2 billion distributed, including $20 billion in share repurchases.

7.Chevron Beats Profit Estimates with Venezuela on a Roll

Earnings Highlights: Beating Expectations Despite Headwinds

Chevron reported adjusted earnings of $3.0 billion, or $1.52 per share, for Q4 2025, handily beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.45 per share.

This represents a decline from the $3.6 billion ($2.06 per share) posted in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower crude oil prices throughout the year.

Revenue came in at $46.87 billion, slightly below the expected $47.15 billion, reflecting a 10% year-over-year drop.

Despite these pressures, Chevron achieved record oil production, which helped offset the impact of softer prices.

Upstream earnings fell 30% to $3 billion, while downstream operations swung to a profit of $823 million from a loss the prior year.

The company also announced a 4% dividend increase to $1.78 per share, signaling confidence in its cash flow generation.

For 2026, Chevron has set a capital expenditure budget of $18 billion to $19 billion, focusing on efficient operations and growth in high-potential areas.

CEO Mike Wirth emphasized the company’s long-term strategy in the earnings release, noting, “We have been a part of Venezuela’s past for more than a century. We remain committed to its present. And we stand ready to help it build a better future while strengthening U.S. energy and regional security.”

