Column: An open letter to Californians: A high-utility-bill explanation, and a path to a smarter energy future
Dear Californians,
I just love your state. It has everything. It is home to Bugs Bunny, sourdough bread, Silicon Valley, Death Valley, the Valley, Redwood forests, deserts, ski resorts, endless beaches, the accidental Salton Sea, a vast movie industry, a vast porn industry, vegetable and fruit crops that feed several nations. It has the highest elevatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.