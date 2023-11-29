Cold weather prompts National Grid to activate energy blackout scheme
The National Grid is to pay some households to cut their energy use after activating its blackout prevention scheme during the current cold snap.
Eligible properties with smart meters will be offered cash and other rewards in return for reducing their usage between 5pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, it has been announced.
It marks the first time the Live Demand…
