Coal Saved The Grid in Winter Storm Fern, and Can the Board of Peace replace the UN?

On this edition of the Energy News Beat Stand Up, we cover some great stories, and at the top of the list is that Coal saved the grid and lives during Winter Storm Fern. But it raises a bigger question: we need to reprice electricity in the United States so wind and solar pay their fair share for grid resilience.

We also have to ask the question. Can the “Board of Peace Replace the UN?” I, for one, would like to be 100% out of the UN, says Stu.

**1. Coal’s Critical Role in Grid Stability**

The discussion emphasizes how coal power was essential during Winter Storm Fern, delivering 20 times more electricity than solar and batteries during peak demand. This highlights coal’s irreplaceable value as a reliable backup during extreme weather emergencies.

**2. U.S. Electricity Market Pricing & Dispatch Issues**

The transcript critiques the current system for prioritizing renewable energy based solely on low marginal costs, while ignoring intermittency and backup needs. There’s an argument for a more balanced approach that factors in full life-cycle costs and resilience considerations.

**3. UN Replacement with a “Board of Peace”**

A discussion about potentially replacing the United Nations with a more streamlined alternative organization, citing concerns about the UN’s effectiveness and funding costs, with implications for U.S. involvement.

**4. California’s Energy Crisis**

The conversation addresses California’s energy challenges attributed to Governor Newsom’s policies, and explores potential solutions like the Western Gateway Pipeline project to reduce the state’s energy import dependency.

**5. U.S. Withdrawal Threat from the International Energy Agency (IEA)**

The transcript covers the Secretary of Energy’s threat to withdraw from the IEA, criticizing it for prioritizing climate advocacy over energy security and suggesting this could reshape global energy policy.

**6. Energy Company Financial Performance**

Analysis of earnings, production guidance, and stock performance for major energy companies, including EQT, Liberty Energy, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Kinder Morgan.

1.Coal Kept the Grid Alive During Winter Storm Fern

Hats off to the dedicated operators of these coal facilities and to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, whose proactive measures—including emergency orders to prevent premature plant closures and investments in modernization—helped sustain the coal industry and ensure grid stability.

Wright’s actions, such as renewing orders for plants like Michigan’s J.H. Campbell to remain operational, likely saved lives by keeping power flowing to millions amid the deadly weather.

As Wright noted, coal delivered 20 times more electricity than solar and batteries during peak demand, highlighting its irreplaceable value in emergencies.

The Storm’s Impact and Coal’s Crucial Contribution

Winter Storm Fern pushed the U.S. power grid to its limits, with demand spiking as temperatures plummeted. In MISO and PJM, coal carried a substantial load, helping avert widespread blackouts that could have affected hospitals, emergency services, and households.

Federal interventions, including Department of Energy emergency orders under Section 202(c), allowed coal plants to ramp up output beyond normal limits for reliability.

Investments in winterization following events like Winter Storm Uri paid dividends, enabling coal to respond steadily.In contrast, renewables faced challenges: wind output declined due to icing and curtailments, solar generation dropped from snow and short daylight, and hydropower was limited by frozen waterways.

Natural gas prices soared above $30 per MMBtu in constrained areas, exacerbating volatility.

Coal’s stable fuel costs provided price certainty for consumers during the crisis.

The Bigger Picture: Electricity Pricing and Renewable Priorities

This event spotlights a fundamental issue in U.S. electricity markets: how power is priced and dispatched. In wholesale markets, renewables like wind and solar often have near-zero marginal costs (no fuel expenses), allowing them to be dispatched first under merit-order systems.

This priority forces baseload sources like coal and natural gas to cycle on and off, increasing wear and operational costs without compensation for their resilience during extremes.

Renewables aren’t charged for the grid’s need for backup during low-output periods, shifting those costs to consumers via higher rates or reliability risks.

Regions retiring coal prematurely have seen elevated prices and greater exposure to fuel volatility.

Overall, U.S. electricity prices have risen nearly 30% since 2010, driven by factors like additional transmission lines for wind and solar and system upgrades, though renewables’ low costs have helped mitigate some increases in certain areas. But those small savings are negated when you look at the additional costs of coal and natural gas turbine repairs. The bottom line, costs rise in Blue States with the additional regularity and tax burdens, as well as when wind and solar are attached to any grid.

2.Can the Board of Peace Fully Replace the UN?

In an era of escalating global tensions, from ongoing conflicts in the Middle East to economic pressures on energy markets, questions about the effectiveness of international institutions are more pertinent than ever. The United Nations (UN), founded in 1945 to prevent future world wars and foster cooperation, has long been a cornerstone of global governance. Yet, its sprawling bureaucracy and perceived biases have drawn sharp criticism. Enter the Board of Peace, a newly established entity spearheaded by the Trump administration, ostensibly focused on Gaza’s reconstruction but viewed by many as a potential challenger to the UN’s dominance. As the Board holds its inaugural meeting today, February 19, 2026, in Washington, we examine whether this leaner alternative could fully supplant the UN, delving into the UN’s track record, its massive expenditures, its actual contributions beyond controversial agendas like renewables and climate alarmism, the Board of Peace’s current membership, and the prospects for a streamlined UN-like body.

Would you like the US to throw the UN out of the US and pull out totally?

3.California’s National Security Crisis Has a Solution

In the heart of America’s most populous state, a self-inflicted energy crisis is brewing—one that threatens not just California’s economy but the nation’s security. Governor Gavin Newsom’s aggressive push toward Net Zero emissions by 2045 has accelerated the decline of the state’s oil and gas industry, leading to refinery closures, skyrocketing fuel prices, and increased reliance on foreign imports. This vulnerability exposes California—and by extension, the U.S.—to geopolitical risks from unstable oil suppliers like Brazil, Iraq, and Ecuador. But there’s a viable solution on the horizon: new pipelines from Texas that could deliver domestic gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, bolstering energy independence while easing the burden on consumers. The question is whether Newsom’s administration will permit them amid its environmental agenda.

The Roots of the Crisis: Newsom’s Policies and Their Fallout

California’s energy landscape has been dramatically reshaped under Governor Newsom, who has positioned himself as a climate champion. His administration has implemented a suite of policies aimed at phasing out fossil fuels, including extending the cap-and-trade program through 2045, mandating electric vehicle adoption, and imposing stringent regulations on oil production and refining.

These measures align with the state’s goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2045, which includes slashing oil use by 91%, cutting air pollution by 60%, and reducing refinery pollution by 94%.

However, these ambitions have come at a steep cost. High taxes, fees, and regulatory burdens—such as bans on new offshore leases, well stimulation treatments, and requirements for special gasoline blends—have made operating in California increasingly untenable for energy companies.

Oil production has plummeted by about 35% since Newsom took office in 2019, with new drilling permits largely halted.

Refineries, once numbering over 40, are now down to a handful, with major closures announced by Phillips 66 (its 139,000 barrels per day Los Angeles-area complex by late 2025) and Valero (its 150,000 b/d Benicia refinery by April 2026).

These shutdowns will strip away nearly 20% of the state’s refining capacity, exacerbating fuel shortages and price volatility.

4.U.S. Threatens to Quit IEA Over Green Energy Advocacy

In a bold move that could reshape global energy policy, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has renewed threats to withdraw the United States from the International Energy Agency (IEA), criticizing the organization for its heavy emphasis on climate advocacy at the expense of energy security. This warning comes amid growing frustrations that the IEA’s reports prioritize green energy transitions over practical considerations like physics-based energy realities and fiscal responsibility. With the U.S. contributing significantly to the IEA’s budget, such a departure would deliver a massive financial blow to the agency, echoing recent U.S. actions against the United Nations that have pushed that body toward fiscal turmoil.

Wright’s Critique: A Call for Reform or Exit

Speaking ahead of the IEA’s ministerial meeting in Paris, Secretary Wright made his position clear. “We’re definitely not satisfied,” he told Bloomberg, emphasizing that the agency must undergo substantial reforms “for the US to remain a long-term member.”

He accused the IEA of behaving like a “climate advocacy organization” rather than focusing on core issues like energy security and critical minerals.



5.EQT Expecting $1B Windfall on Winter Storm Gas Price Rally

n a remarkable turn of events for the natural gas sector, EQT Corporation, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer by volume, is poised to reap a staggering $1 billion windfall in February 2026 alone. This financial boon stems directly from the unprecedented price rally triggered by Winter Storm Fern, a historic freeze that gripped much of the country in late January and early February. The storm not only spiked demand for heating fuel but also caused widespread production disruptions across key basins, sending spot prices soaring to levels not seen in years.

As EQT’s integrated operations allowed it to maintain output and capitalize on these elevated prices, the company stands as a prime beneficiary in an otherwise challenging market environment.

The Impact of Winter Storm Fern on Natural Gas Markets

Winter Storm Fern delivered extreme cold and freezing rain, particularly affecting Texas and other southern states, leading to significant freeze-offs and shut-ins in natural gas production. Preliminary estimates suggested potential storage draws as high as 560 Bcf in a single week—nearly 50% above the all-time record—highlighting the severity of the supply crunch.

Spot prices at key hubs exploded, with preliminary bids reaching $16 per MMBtu just days before the storm’s peak, a dramatic reversal from the $3 levels seen earlier in the winter when many analysts declared the season “over.”

This volatility underscored the fragility of the U.S. energy infrastructure during extreme weather events. While many producers faced operational hurdles, EQT’s resilient setup—bolstered by its midstream assets and commercial alignment—resulted in “negligible impact” to production. This allowed the company to deliver reliable supply to customers while locking in premium pricing.

EQT’s Latest Earnings: A Foundation for Strength

EQT’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings, released on February 17, 2026, provide crucial context for this windfall. The company reported Q4 revenue of $2.39 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.90, beating estimates thanks to higher realized gas-equivalent prices of $3.44/Mcfe.

For the full year, revenue reached $8.64 billion, with net income of $2.04 billion and proved reserves climbing 7% to 28.0 Tcfe.

Looking ahead, EQT’s 2026 guidance is equally robust: production volumes of 2,275–2,375 Bcfe, maintenance capital expenditures of $2.07–$2.21 billion, and total capex of $2.65–$2.85 billion including growth initiatives.

At current strip pricing, the company projects approximately $6.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $3.5 billion in free cash flow for 2026, with net debt expected to drop to around $4.7 billion by year-end.

EQT also boosted its stake in the Mountain Valley Pipeline to about 53%, enhancing its infrastructure control and tying into higher free cash flow ambitions.

These figures reflect EQT’s strategic positioning as a low-cost operator in the Marcellus and Utica shales, where its combo-development approach and vertical integration have driven record-low operating costs and outperformance against forecasts.

Insights from CEO Toby Rice

EQT President and CEO Toby Z. Rice has been vocal about the storm’s implications and the company’s response. In the earnings release, Rice highlighted EQT’s “outstanding performance across the board in 2025,” noting how the company’s integrated model delivered tangible value.



6.EIA: US Crude Inventories Drawn Down as Demand Increases

7.Newsom Cutting Clean Energy Deals with the U.K. Sparks Comments from President Trump

