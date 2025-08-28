Energy News Beat

Ronald Stein
1h

Not unexpected with 80% of the 8 billion on this planet living on less than $10/day, they have yet to join the industrial revolution.

The Black Line
1h

What stands out here is how clearly you capture the dual path of today’s energy reality. Coal anchors short-term reliability, nuclear holds long-term promise - yet the pace mismatch keeps Net Zero elusive. I also believe we must cut pollution, but not through comforting fictions - only through reality. Your analysis cuts through the rhetoric and reminds us that energy transitions are driven as much by security imperatives as by climate goals. A sharp and timely perspective.

