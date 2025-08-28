In an era where global discussions on climate change emphasize the urgent need for a transition to clean energy, coal demand continues to rise, defying expectations. This growth is predominantly driven by emerging economies in Asia, particularly China and India, where rapid industrialization and surging electricity needs have kept coal as a cornerstone of energy security. At the same time, both nations are expanding their nuclear power sectors, viewing it as a low-carbon alternative to support long-term sustainability goals. However, the pace of coal plant development far outstrips nuclear growth, raising questions about the feasibility of achieving Net Zero emissions targets.

This article examines the energy landscapes of China and India, drawing on recent data to analyze coal and nuclear expansion, and assesses whether nuclear energy can realistically overtake coal to enable a greener future.

This week, he hit it out of the park on his Substack, and I highly recommend checking out his article as he points out the huge issue with his graphs. He points out that coal plants in China and India are outpacing those of nuclear power.

The Persistent Rise in Global Coal Demand

Global coal-fired capacity has seen a net increase in recent years, with new additions outpacing retirements in key regions.

In 2024, coal demand grew by 1.2% in China alone, reaching an all-time high and accounting for nearly 40% more consumption than the rest of the world combined.

Investments in coal supply are projected to rise by another 4% in 2025, albeit at a slower rate than in previous years.

This trend underscores coal's role as a reliable, affordable baseload power source amid fluctuating renewable outputs and energy security concerns. China and India are at the forefront, together responsible for 87% of new coal-power capacity commissioned in the first half of 2025.

In the same period, these two countries accounted for 92% of all new global coal power plant proposals in 2024.

While the rest of the world phases out coal—Latin America now has zero active proposals, and the EU continues retirements—these Asian giants are building more to meet booming demand.

Yet, both are also ramping up nuclear capacity, highlighting a dual-track energy strategy: coal for immediate needs, nuclear for decarbonization.

China's Energy Growth: A Tale of Coal Dominance and Nuclear Ambition

China's energy infrastructure is vast and rapidly evolving, with coal remaining the backbone despite record-breaking renewable installations. As of mid-2024, China had 3,820 coal power units with a total designed capacity of 1,544 GW, of which 1,137 GW are operational.

In the first half of 2025, construction started on 46 GW of new coal capacity, putting the country on track to match or exceed the 97 GW initiated in 2024—the highest since 2015.

New approvals in the first quarter of 2025 totaled 11.29 GW, following a pipeline shrinkage in 2024.

Geographically, China's coal plants are densely clustered in coal-rich provinces like Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, and Shaanxi in the north, as well as industrial hubs in the east, such as Shandong and Hebei. These regions host major mining operations and power stations, forming a network that supports heavy industry and urban centers. The Baker Institute's China Energy and Infrastructure Map illustrates this concentration, with operational plants dotting the northern plains and eastern coast, often near rivers for cooling and transport.

This layout reflects China's strategy to leverage domestic coal reserves for energy security, even as imports rise.

On the nuclear front, China leads globally with aggressive expansion. As of mid-2025, it had 163 reactors with a designed capacity of 177 GW, including 58 GW operational.

Twenty-five reactors are under construction, adding around 30 GW, with plans to reach 70 GW by the end of 2025 under the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Nuclear sites are primarily coastal, such as Daya Bay in Guangdong and Tianwan in Jiangsu, to utilize seawater cooling and minimize inland risks. The map shows clusters in the southeast (e.g., Fujian and Zhejiang) and northeast, aligning with high-demand areas. China's electricity use is soaring, with coal and gas-fired capacity dominating growth.

In the first half of 2025, coal generation fell slightly due to record renewables, but new coal additions (46 GW under construction) dwarf nuclear (30 GW).

China aims for 200 GW of nuclear by 2040, but current trends suggest coal will remain dominant, conflicting with carbon neutrality by 2060.

India's Energy Trajectory: Balancing Coal Reliance with Nuclear Push

India's energy growth mirrors China's, with coal fueling economic expansion while nuclear power provides a cleaner alternative. As of July 2025, India had around 285 GW of operational coal capacity, spread across 310 power plants.

In 2024, 13.9 GW of new coal-fired capacity was added—the highest in six years—and the first half of 2025 saw 5.6 GW commissioned and 4.1 GW starting construction.

An $80 billion coal-power boom is underway, targeting $80 billion in new projects by 2031, though water shortages in stressed areas pose risks.

Coal plants are concentrated in coal-abundant states like Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, with major hubs in the east (e.g., Raniganj in West Bengal) and central regions. The Vedas SAC geospatial energy map shows thermal plants clustered along river basins for water access, such as the Damodar Valley and Mahanadi River areas.

This distribution supports India's industrial corridors but exacerbates environmental strain. Nuclear capacity stands at 8,880 MW from 25 operational reactors as of April 2025.

Eleven reactors are under construction, adding 8,700 MW, with sites like Kakrapar in Gujarat and Rajasthan Atomic Power Station in Rawatbhata.

Nuclear plants are inland and coastal, with key locations in Tamil Nadu (Kudankulam), Maharashtra (Tarapur), and Rajasthan. Maps from Maps of India highlight these, showing a focus on southern and western states for seismic safety and water availability.

India plans 18 new reactors by 2032, aiming for 22.4 GW by 2031 and 100 GW by 2047.

However, coal additions (e.g., 13.9 GW in 2024) exceed nuclear, with no retirements planned until 2030.

Coal use is projected to peak by 2040, conflicting with Net Zero by 2070. But haven’t we already seen peak coal and peak oil? Not hardly evidently.

Is Net Zero Obtainable? The Nuclear-Coal Imbalance

For Net Zero to be realistic, nuclear growth must outpace coal to decarbonize baseload power. Globally, nuclear output is set for a record in 2025, growing 3% annually through 2026, but the shift is Asia-led.

In China and India, however, coal's scale overwhelms: China's 46 GW coal starts in H1 2025, compared to ~30 GW nuclear under construction; India's 4.1 GW coal starts versus 8.7 GW nuclear.

This disparity highlights challenges: Coal's affordability and domestic availability trump nuclear's higher upfront costs and regulatory hurdles.

For Net Zero, nuclear must scale faster—perhaps through small modular reactors or thorium tech in India—but current trajectories suggest coal will hinder progress unless policies shift decisively.

Global Coal Plants

The Global Energy Monitor is showing 6,552 coal plants operating, with 466 being constructed and 748 in permitting, pre-permit, or announced. That is a lot of new coal plants being done for 443,840 MW.

Global Nuclear Plants

In the nuclear front, you can see that there are 9,900 MW of operating, under construction, and announced capacity. Compare that to the coal for 443,840 MW and you can see that it will be a while before coal is eliminated from the energy mix.

Conclusion: A Dual Path Forward?

China and India exemplify the tension between short-term energy demands and long-term climate goals. Coal's growth ensures reliability but jeopardizes Net Zero; nuclear offers promise but lags in pace. To make Net Zero obtainable, both must accelerate nuclear deployment—potentially through international tech transfers and incentives—while curbing coal expansions. Without this, the global energy transition risks stalling in its largest emitters.

As Robert Bryce notes, the "coal reality" persists, with new charts underscoring the dominance of fossil fuels amid soaring demand. I highly recommend subscribing to his work.

The Net Zero discussion also assumes that CO2 output is a pollutant. It will be interesting to see how this changes after the EPA redefines and cancels the Obama administration's classification of CO2 as a pollutant. Do not get me wrong, we still need to cut pollution down, but defining pollution is something that needs to be a non-political, money-making operation.

The path to balance remains uncertain, but urgent action is essential. The United States has a good start, but boy, we have a lot of work to do to win the AI race, while keeping the environment clean.

The fact that banks are fleeing Net Zero funding is one of the key factors in our future success. Wall Street Exit Culminates in Climate Group Failure and Halts Activities.

Until wind and solar can offer significant returns to their customers without subsidies, there will not be a meaningful energy transition.