‘Climate homicide’ architects pitch theory to prosecutors
THE LAWYERS ARE PROMOTING NEW WAYS TO HOLD OIL COMPANIES CRIMINALLY ACCOUNTABLE FOR CLIMATE CHANGE. PROGRESSIVE DISTRICT ATTORNEYS ARE LISTENING.
CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts — Lawyers advancing an effort to charge oil companies with homicide over climate-related deaths are ramping up their campaign to hold fossil fuel producers criminally accountable for contributing to climate change.
The authors of “Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Death” — which will be published soon in the Harva…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.