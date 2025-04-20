In the first quarter of 2025, 16 large-scale clean energy projects in the U.S. were canceled, downsized, or terminated, resulting in a total estimated value of $7.9 billion in withdrawn investments.

The number of individual firms involved is not specified, as some projects may involve multiple companies. Still, the cancellations include notable examples like Bosch canceling a $200 million hydrogen fuel cell factory and Freyr Battery canceling a $2.5 billion battery factory. These figures reflect a significant increase in cancellations compared to the previous 30 months, driven by policy uncertainty and market concerns.

I do not know the answer to the question posed in the article's title, but I can make an educated guess. We need to examine the extent of greed, graft, and corruption at the heart of the "Renewable" industry. If the Wind, Solar, and hydrogen industries were truly fiscally sustainable, none of this would be discussed, and we would be in the midst of an energy transition. We will examine the numbers in future posts, but we will also consider the interest paid on the printing of money for climate alarmism, as well as the losses incurred by wind and solar projects, such as the Obama administration's Solyndra debacle, which resulted in a $ 2.2 billion loss, just in one project, providing another example.

Background

In the first quarter of 2025, the U.S. clean energy sector faced significant challenges, with reports indicating a surge in project cancellations. These cancellations are linked to market uncertainties and policy debates, particularly around federal clean energy tax credits.

Project and Value Details

According to recent updates, 16 large-scale clean energy projects were canceled, downsized, or closed between January and March 2025, with a total investment value of $7.9 billion. This figure represents a dramatic increase compared to previous periods, highlighting the impact of policy and market conditions.

Firm Involvement

While the number of projects is clear, the number of individual firms responsible for these cancellations is not detailed in the available reports. Specific examples include Bosch canceling a $200 million hydrogen fuel cell factory and Freyr Battery canceling a $2.5 billion battery factory, but a comprehensive list of firms is not publicly available.

Survey Note: Detailed Analysis of U.S. Clean Energy Project Cancellations in Early 2025

The U.S. clean energy sector has been a focal point of economic and environmental policy, especially following the passage of significant legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). However, recent developments in early 2025 indicate a notable shift, with a surge in canceled renewable energy projects. This survey note provides a comprehensive overview of the situation, drawing on multiple sources to address the number of U.S. firms involved and the estimated dollar value of these cancellations.

Context and Background

The clean energy industry has seen robust growth in recent years, driven by federal incentives and increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions. However, the first quarter of 2025 has been marked by significant challenges, particularly with the change in administration and debates over the future of clean energy tax credits. Reports from organizations like E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and industry publications such as Windtech International and OilPrice.com highlight a sharp increase in project cancellations, attributed to rising market uncertainty and potential policy shifts under the Trump administration.

Detailed Findings on Project Cancellations

According to the latest Clean Economy Works monthly update from E2, as reported by Windtech International Windtech International: "16 US clean energy projects cancelled in early 2025 amid policy uncertainty" and OilPrice.com OilPrice.com: "Firms Cancel $8 Billion in Renewables Investment on Trump Policies", 16 large-scale clean energy projects were canceled, downsized, or closed in the first three months of 2025. This figure is a significant escalation, with the total value of withdrawn investments reaching $7.9 billion, more than triple the cancellations over the previous 30 months. This surge is linked to concerns over the repeal of clean energy tax credits and other incentives, with a notable impact in Republican-held congressional districts, where over $6 billion in investments and more than 10,000 jobs have been lost.

Specific Examples and Firm Involvement

While the aggregate data provides a clear picture of the scale of cancellations, identifying the exact number of U.S. firms involved proves challenging. The reports do not provide a comprehensive list of the firms responsible for each canceled project, making it difficult to determine if multiple projects were canceled by the same firm or if each project corresponds to a different firm. Specific examples include:

Bosch, which canceled a $200 million hydrogen fuel cell factory in South Carolina.

Freyr Battery, which canceled a $2.5 billion battery factory in Georgia.

These examples, drawn from the OilPrice.com article, indicate at least two firms, but they do not account for the remaining 14 projects. Further analysis of E2's Clean Economy Works updates, such as the March 2025 release E2 Clean Economy Works March 2025 Update, does not yield a detailed breakdown of firms, focusing instead on project counts and investment values. This lack of granularity suggests that the number of firms could be fewer than 16 if some firms canceled multiple projects, or at least 16 if each project involved a different firm, but without explicit data, this remains speculative.

Comparative Analysis and Historical Context

To provide context, since August 2022, a total of 34 projects have been canceled, reduced, or closed, linked to over $10 billion in planned investments and more than 15,000 jobs, according to Windtech International. The acceleration in 2025, with 13 projects canceled in February and March alone, underscores the urgency of the situation. The impact on jobs is also significant, with an estimated 7,800 clean energy jobs canceled in the first three months of 2025, surpassing the combined losses from 2022 to 2024.

Policy and Market Implications

The cancellations are closely tied to policy uncertainty, particularly the Trump administration's trade policies and efforts to repeal parts of the green energy incentives. This has led to a chilling effect on investments, with new spending announcements, such as $1.6 billion in March across 10 projects, paling in comparison to the cancellations. The concentration of cancellations in Republican districts, which have benefited significantly from clean energy investments, highlights a potential self-inflicted economic impact, as noted in Electrek's coverage Republican districts lose billions as clean energy cancellations surge.

Challenges in Data Collection

The absence of a detailed list of canceled projects and the firms involved poses a challenge for precise reporting. Efforts to access E2's Clean Economy Tracker and other databases, such as those referenced in the browse_page results, did not yield a specific list for 2025 cancellations. This suggests that while aggregate data is readily available, granular firm-level data may require direct access to proprietary reports or further industry disclosures, which are not currently public as of April 20, 2025.

Conclusion

Research indicates that 16 large-scale clean energy projects were canceled in the U.S. in early 2025, with an estimated value of $7.9 billion. However, the exact number of U.S. firms involved remains unspecified, with available sources focusing on project counts rather than firm-level details. Specific examples, such as Bosch and Freyr Battery, provide insight into at least two firms, but a comprehensive count is not feasible from the current data. This situation underscores the need for more detailed reporting to fully understand the impact on individual firms and the broader clean energy economy.

This table encapsulates the key quantitative data, providing a clear overview for stakeholders interested in the scale of cancellations and their economic implications.

Key Citations

Summary

Warren Buffett, in 2014,in an article from the Daily Caller, said:

“I will do anything that is basically covered by the law to reduce Berkshire’s tax rate,” Buffett told an audience in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend. “For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credit.”

The global financial markets have relied on subsidies from the United States for decades to support the "Energy Transition to Renewable Energy," which is neither sustainable nor fiscally sound. Wind farms have several significant issues that are only now being brought to light. We are on the verge of a global crash in the wind energy market over the next decade, as governmental support and propping up are changing how it operates. We have found that wind generation companies relied on "upgrades" to turbine equipment to retire and generate additional revenue within four to six years after a new system was installed. Over the next few decades, watch as land reclamation problems with wind and solar emerge, as they will lose additional revenue streams that have kept them profitable. As they declare bankruptcy, watch the landowners get stuck with the bill. This will not be cheap, and wind and solar companies have refused to put land reclamation into their projects as they are already unprofitable.

During my interview with the CEO of Freyer Battery, it seemed like a great win for both Norway and the United States, as their battery technology was recyclable and designed to be fiscally sound. However, the removal of the subsidies rendered the project unviable. Recyclability is critical for energy storage, as the entire lithium market is a fire hazard, and nobody wants to jump in without subsidies. It is disappointing to see that project not move forward, and we need to look to new technologies that are recyclable and self-sustaining. As for the wind industry, the blades are being stacked up in landfills around the world and will be there for decades, polluting the land and aquifers. It will cost between $350,000 and $925,000 per wind turbine installation to dismantle, and that number is expected to increase. There are about 75,633 wind turbines in varying sizes on the grid in the United States, so land reclamation and recycling are an ecological disaster waiting to happen.

As to how much money this will save on electricity, if we removed wind and solar from the grid, we could easily cut energy costs by over 44%. I am getting a better grip on those numbers and will take each section in future articles to talk about how much is in each sector. There is a complex issue with integrating wind and solar energy into the grid and performing accurate calculations. If you had dispatchable power only, a different formula would be used to determine the number of power plants, and the cost would be significantly lower.

