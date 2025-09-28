Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Prater's avatar
Eric Prater
8h

Great to see a warning to prep included in this piece. Prep, FEMA went from 2 days of food/water to 2 weeks after Hurricane Katrina.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
10h

Stu this sounds like the battery system for a UPS, much smaller but by no means less dangerous. I used to do acceptance test load banking on UPS systems because we had the big toasters for load testing generators. Everytime we were going to do a full load switch to battery, the UPS tech would close and latch the battery room doors, then collect several fire extinguishers. Made you feel all warm and fuzzy.

I have posted several notes on documented Chinese stealth"kill switches" built into Chinese products from computers, to batteries to big transformers. Those were put there on purpose to allow the Red Military to kill key infrastructure on command.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandstone Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture