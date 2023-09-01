China’s new national map has angered its neighbors
CNN —
The Philippines has become the latest of China’s neighbors to object to its new national map, joining Malaysia and India in releasing strongly worded statements accusing Beijing of claiming their territory.
China published a new version of its national map on Monday, as it has regularly done since at least 2006, to correct what Beijing has in the p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.