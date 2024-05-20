China’s LNG imports continue to rise
China, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas importer, increased its LNG imports by 31.5 percent in April compared to the same month last year, according to customs data.
Data from the General Administration of Customs shows that the country received 6.22 million tonnes during the last month.
During January-April, China imported 25.91 million tonnes o…
