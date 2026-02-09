China's Evolving EV Monopoly - Energy Realities Podcast

In the rapidly transforming landscape of global energy and transportation, China’s grip on the electric vehicle (EV) sector has become a dominant force. With control over critical supply chains, particularly batteries, China is reshaping the industry through aggressive strategies that blend state support with market tactics. This dominance, however, comes at a cost—raising alarms about fair competition and the survival of auto industries in regions like Canada, the UK, and the EU. Meanwhile, scandals within China’s own market expose vulnerabilities, contrasting sharply with Tesla’s pivot toward a tech-driven future. As we examine these dynamics in early 2026, the implications for energy security and automotive innovation are profound.

We will cover this and more on the Energy Realities Podcast with Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley.

The main topics discussed in this Podcast are:



1. The challenges facing the electric vehicle (EV) industry, particularly the struggles of Western automakers to compete with Chinese EV manufacturers. Speakers discuss the significant financial losses and write-downs reported by major automakers like Stellantis, Ford, and GM in their EV divisions.



2. The potential for China to dominate the global EV market due to factors like lower production costs, government subsidies, and vertical integration of the supply chain. Speakers express concerns about Western countries becoming overly dependent on China for EVs and related technologies.



3. The policy decisions and government interventions in various countries that are shaping the EV market, such as emissions regulations, EV mandates, and subsidies. Speakers critique the effectiveness and unintended consequences of these policies.



4. The broader geopolitical and economic implications of the shift towards EVs, including the potential impact on domestic manufacturing, energy security, and trade relationships. Speakers discuss how the EV transition is tied to larger issues like de-industrialization, dependence on foreign suppliers, and the competition between the US, China, and other powers.



5. The role and responsibility of corporate leaders and executives in the EV transition, with some speakers criticizing the lack of pushback and advocacy from automakers against government policies that undermine their competitiveness.



6. The potential political and economic disruptions that could arise from the EV transition, including the possibility of regime changes, trade disputes, and realignments of global alliances and power dynamics.

Share

Here are some of the most interesting and impactful quotes from the Podcast:

1. “The Western car companies can’t compete with China in terms of price and volume. And it appears that only the United States is, at least during the Trump administration, is willing to try to enact trade barriers to protect its domestic industry.” - David Blackmon

2. “The carnage is just beginning for these companies. And when you add in Stellantis, they’re up to $53 billion combined for the big three car companies in the United States.” - David Blackmon

3. “I don’t understand why investors are continuing to support or... Tolerate these same management teams at these companies.” - David Blackmon

4. “It just seems to me that, I don’t know how, when you’re, domestic companies can’t compete and people want to buy the cars or, you know, a segment of your society wants to buy them. I think governments are going to inevitably let these Chinese companies bring their cars into their markets in the United States.” - David Blackmon

5. “They don’t just lack spine. They lack any ability, it seems, to draw conclusions from certain developments.” - Irina Slav

6. “Apparently the bigger priority is saving the transition rather than saving your car manufacturing industry, even though I’m sure they have safeguards. Protect the local car makers. But how long can this go on without, you know, the other shoe dropping?” - Irina Slav

7. “This is a total de-industrialization plan, very much tied to net zero.” - Stu Turley

8. “The one thing that we’re sitting here chewing the fat on and that we are leaving out the Don Roe doctrine. The bull in the China cabinet in this political geopolitical EV conversation is President Trump and that one is going to be very entertaining.” - Stu Turley

Cornering the Battery Market: Predatory Practices at Play

China’s ascent in the EV battery sector is no accident; it’s the result of deliberate, state-orchestrated efforts that have created a near-monopoly. Beijing has poured over $230 billion into EV and battery subsidies between 2009 and 2023, enabling companies to produce at scales and prices that undercut global competitors.

This has led to massive overcapacity—by 2025, China’s battery production was projected to exceed demand by four times, flooding markets and driving down prices through what experts describe as predatory pricing.

Key tactics include controlling upstream resources: China dominates 95% of global battery-grade graphite, 85% of lithium anodes, and 70% of cathodes.

This vertical integration, bolstered by low-interest loans, tax rebates, and manufacturing grants, allows firms like CATL and BYD to operate at a loss while building market share. The strategy echoes broader “Made in China 2025” ambitions, where inefficiencies at home are tolerated to achieve global dominance.

Smaller players worldwide struggle as Chinese producers oversupply lithium, slashing prices by over 80% in a single year to eliminate rivals.

This approach has consolidated power among a handful of Chinese firms, with 11 companies now controlling the domestic market.

The energy implications are stark: as batteries underpin renewable storage and electrification, China’s hold could dictate global transition paces, potentially using supply as leverage in geopolitical tensions

Risks to Western Auto Industries: Canada, UK, and EU on the Brink

China’s EV exports, fueled by domestic overproduction, now pose an existential threat to auto manufacturers in Canada, the UK, and the EU. In 2025, Chinese brands captured nearly 70% growth in global market share, infiltrating markets with affordable, subsidized vehicles.

This influx has eroded foreign automakers’ positions, with Germany’s market share in China dropping from 20.4% in 2023 to 17.6% in 2024.

Canada faces acute risks after a 2025 trade deal lowered tariffs on Chinese EVs to 6.1%, allowing up to 49,000 units annually.

This could supplant U.S. and domestic production, as integrated North American supply chains—where parts cross borders multiple times—become unviable amid U.S. tariffs.

Unions like Unifor warn of destabilization, with cheap imports threatening jobs in a sector already hit by slowing EV demand.

In the EU, Chinese EVs claimed 10% of sales by late 2025, prompting tariffs up to 35% on battery EVs.

Yet exports to the bloc fell only 10% year-over-year, still totaling $13 billion.

Legacy players like Volkswagen and Stellantis face pressure in entry-level segments, where Chinese models cost half as much as U.S. counterparts.

The UK, post-Brexit, mirrors EU vulnerabilities, with Chinese dominance potentially dissolving industrial backbones tied to energy transitions.

Overall, these regions risk losing manufacturing sovereignty, with over 30 million Chinese vehicles produced annually—triple U.S. output—flooding markets and diminishing exports.

Energy-wise, reliance on Chinese batteries could hinder local green initiatives, exposing supply chains to disruptions.

The Domestic Scandal: Zero-Mileage “Used” Cars and Warranty Woes

Beneath China’s EV boom lies a scandal exposing market distortions: the proliferation of “zero-mileage used cars.” These vehicles—registered but undriven—are resold as used to inflate sales figures, secure subsidies, and clear inventory amid overcapacity.

In 2025, regulators investigated giants like BYD after such cars flooded lots, often with plastic-wrapped seats and negligible odometers.

The practice stems from cutthroat competition and a years-long price war, leading to chronic excess.

Dealers register new EVs to meet quotas or claim incentives, then offload them at discounts—sometimes exporting via grey markets.

Consumers face risks: warranties start at registration, reducing coverage by months, and vehicles may carry liens or unclear histories.

Government crackdowns ensued, with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology banning resales within six months and condemning “irrational” competition.

Audits revealed $121 million in fraudulent subsidies, highlighting ethical lapses that undermine trust in China’s EV ecosystem.

This scandal, affecting profitability (only BYD and Li Auto turned profits in 2025), signals potential implosion if unchecked.

Tesla’s Tech Pivot: A Contrast in Strategy

In stark contrast, Tesla is evolving beyond EVs into a “physical AI company,” prioritizing autonomy and robotics over volume sales.

Despite a 46% profit drop to $3.8 billion in 2025—the lowest since the pandemic—and losing its top EV seller crown to BYD, Tesla’s valuation hinges on future tech bets.

EV sales fell 9% annually, but CEO Elon Musk emphasizes “growth waves” via Full Self-Driving (FSD), robotaxis (Cybercabs), and Optimus robots.

Projections suggest FSD and Cybercabs could generate 63% of $1.2 trillion revenue by 2029, with 86% of EBITDA from high-margin software.

Tesla ended Model S/X production to repurpose factories for robots, planning $20 billion+ in 2026 capex.

Unlike China’s subsidy-dependent model, Tesla’s profitability stems from vertical integration and software edges, though challenges like battery costs persist.

Musk envisions 100,000 monthly Optimus units in five years, potentially yielding $30 billion in revenue, alongside energy storage growth (46.7 GWh deployed in 2025).

This tech focus could yield a $100 trillion valuation, dwarfing EV profits

A Global Reckoning Ahead

China’s EV monopoly, built on predatory practices and exposed by internal scandals, threatens to upend Western auto sectors while straining its own market. Canada, the UK, and the EU must bolster protections to safeguard jobs and energy independence. Tesla’s shift to AI and autonomy offers a blueprint for innovation-led profitability, but success is uncertain amid competition. As the global balancing of new trading blocs accelerates, balancing competition with sustainability will define the next era—potentially reshaping global power dynamics in the process. Those new trading blocs following Net Zero and deindustrialization will lose their manufacturing and independence to determine their financial fortunes as countries.

Check out Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack: https://theenergynewsbeat.substack.com/

Or https://energynewsbeat.co/

For David Blackmon https://blackmon.substack.com/

For Tammy Nemeth https://thenemethreport.substack.com/

For Irina Slav https://irinaslav.substack.com/