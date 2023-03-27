China’s Deep-Sea Floating Wind Platform Heads Offshore
CHINA’S “FIRST” DEEP-SEA FLOATING WIND PLATFORM HAS SET SAIL FROM ZHUHAI IN SOUTH CHINA’S GUANGDONG PROVINCE TO WENCHANG, HAINAN PROVINCE.
The platform, named CNOOC Guanlan, is owned by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and is China’s first offshore wind power project with a water depth of over 100 meters and an offshore distance of over 100 kilometers, according to the news on the Chinese Government’s website.
The platform will be installed in an oil field located 136 kil…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.