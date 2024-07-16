BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) – China plans to cut carbon emissions in its coal power industry by piloting the firing of power plants using coal mixed with either green ammonia or biomass, as well as by carbon capture, utilisation and storage.
Carbon-intensive coal power continues to be the primary source of energy in the world’s top energy consumer, though…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.