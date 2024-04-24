As the Chinese accumulate more and more gold, they’re dumping U.S. Treasuries.
That raises an important question: who is going to keep funding the federal government’s borrowing spree?
China offloaded another $22.7 billion in U.S. Treasuries in February, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve. That dropped its total holdings to $775 billion.
