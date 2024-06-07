China Imports of Iran Oil Up in May on Better Refining Margins
China’s imports of Iranian crude in May surged to the highest level in seven months after a recovery in refining margins.
The Asian nation imported 1.54 million barrels a day of Iranian oil last month, the most since October, according to data from Kpler. Over half went to buyers in Qingdao where many independent refiners are clustered.
China’s independen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.