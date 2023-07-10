China has been secretly fueling a renewable energy boom in Latin America—just look at Chile
ABOUT 90% OF ALL WIND AND SOLAR TECH IN LATIN AMERICA IS PRODUCED BY CHINESE FIRMS AND CHINA’S STATE GRID CONTROLS OVER HALF OF CHILE’S REGULATED ENERGY DISTRIBUTION.
The story of renewable energy’s rapid rise in Latin America often focuses on Chinese influence, and for good reason. China’s government, banks and companies have propelled the continent’s energy transition, with about 90% of all wind and solar technologies installed there produced by Chinese companies. China’s State Grid now controls over half of Chile’…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.