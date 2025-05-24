ENB Pub Note: This is an excellent article from The Hill. I have been discussing this problem for years, and it is finally coming to light. In the short term, everyone needs to take normal precautions for storms, or man-made disasters, and have a plan, energy, shelter, water, food, and medical backup supplies. If we can care for ourselves, family, and neighbors in emergencies, we will all be better off. President Biden put 490 central grid interconnects back into the US grid that had been removed under President Trump’s first term. These alone could be catastrophic if shut down. This was also brought to light in the last few weeks with the radios and connections in China’s solar and wind grid equipment. I will reach out to Jase Wilson to talk on the podcast.

On a personal note, are you prepared for a storm or a power outage? Please let me know in the comments.

Source: The Hill

So-called “assassin’s maces” play a central role in China’s plan to become the world’s sole superpower by 2049. Of the many known assassin’s maces, four demand immediate attention:

1) Tactical Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Weapons: China develops tactical EMP weapons that can disable entire regions by targeting civilian infrastructure America relies on to function. These compact pulse generators can hover above unprotected data centers, destroying electronics inside with pinpoint electromagnetic blasts. Several dozen well-coordinated EMP strikes could wipe out cloud infrastructure, disrupting America’s power, transportation, communications and financial systems nationwide.

2) Deep Sea Fiber Cuts: Over 95 percent of global internet traffic travels through undersea fiber cables. China recently unveiled deep-sea cable cutters capable of severing cables at extreme depths. Recent disruptions near Taiwan and the Baltic Sea suggest these tools are already in use. Cutting a few lines disrupts global communications instantly and fractures U.S. military coordination.

3) Anti-Satellite Weapons: As America stockpiles low earth orbit satellites, China expands its anti-satellite arsenal to include missiles, parasitic satellites and lasers designed to disable or destroy orbital assets. In March 2025, the U.S. Space Force reported that Chinese satellites performed aggressive “dogfighting” maneuvers in orbit. This capability allows China to carry out precise strikes designed to trigger the dreaded Kessler Cascade, a chain reaction of satellite collisions capable of destroying all low earth orbit satellites within days, crippling internet, communications and surveillance systems.

4) Cyber Attacks: China’s cyber weapons are the most deeply embedded assassin’s mace. Just this week, U.S. investigators uncovered rogue communication devices hidden in Chinese-made solar inverters and batteries. Such undocumented components can bypass firewalls, allowing China to remotely monitor, destabilize and disable critical infrastructure. Chinese-made chips, routers and switches embedded throughout U.S. networks contain dormant firmware that, upon activation, could place critical U.S. infrastructure under Chinese Communist Party command.

The Chinese army’s “blended domains” philosophy strips traditional boundaries between war and peace. An omnipresent battlefield erases any line between military and civilian enterprise. The doctrine is described in “Unrestricted Warfare,” the 1999 book in which Chinese military leaders promote the use of psychological, technological and informational attacks to undermine and subsequently overwhelm America.

Under this approach, China targets power grids, satellites, telecom networks and data centers to exploit a critical U.S. vulnerability: when building digital infrastructure, we tend to optimize for return on investment, which inversely correlates to premium cost and time to market. As a result, most of our digital infrastructure — including hyper-scaler data centers where we house “the cloud,” fiber switches and internet service provider networks — aren’t designed to withstand deliberate, coordinated attacks. Chinese strategists studied weaknesses in our civilian infrastructure closely, then carefully designed their maces for maximum leverage.

China is ready to deploy its maces when the “moment of Shi” arrives — the point at which they will proceed to the next step in their stated goal to become the world’s only superpower. Meanwhile, America’s digital infrastructure remains dangerously exposed.

Congress must make digital resilience a national security imperative to strengthen America’s most vulnerable systems through immediate, coordinated actions:

Adopt “blended domains” as a first principle by treating civilian infrastructure as part of national defense, requiring military-grade protection and coordination with the Department of Defense. Fund efforts to harden America’s digital backbone through diversified transmission pathways, physical hardening, electromagnetic shielding and distributed data systems. Reallocate Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program non-deployment funds to protect critical infrastructure from targeted attacks. Increase Space Force funding to enhance orbital defense capabilities while fast-tracking procurement from innovators like SpaceX, Astranis and Impulse Space. Invest in nimble, tech-forward defense startups like Anduril, Shield AI, Saronic and Onebrief to accelerate the development of resilient systems that will keep America online. Integrate FCC spectrum resilience efforts into broader defense planning to safeguard U.S. terrestrial and orbital communications.

With strategic action, we can and must ensure America is ready for any road ahead.

Jase Wilson works on utility infrastructure innovation at Ready.net, a company dedicated to strengthening America’s digital backbone.